Country star Luke Combs to play Spokane Arena this fall

SPOKANE, Wash. - Luke Combs is coming to Spokane!

The country star is extending his sold-out "Beer Never Broke My Hear Tour" and making a stop in the Lilac City.

Combs will be joined by special guests Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers.

Combs made history this week as the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks.

Tickets for the November 1 show go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $25-$50 and can be purchased through the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest outlets and online at TicketsWest.com.

