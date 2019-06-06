News

Lower Crab Creek Road re-opens as firefighters get a handle on 243 Fire

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 04:10 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 04:10 PM PDT

VANTAGE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the re-opening of several roads that were previously closed due to 243 Fire. 

Lower Crab Creek Road has re-opened, and Beverly Burke Road will be open at 6 p.m. Thursday. 

