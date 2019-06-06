Lower Crab Creek Road re-opens as firefighters get a handle on 243 Fire
VANTAGE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the re-opening of several roads that were previously closed due to 243 Fire.
Lower Crab Creek Road has re-opened, and Beverly Burke Road will be open at 6 p.m. Thursday.
#243FIRE – Lower Crab Creek Road has reopened. Beverly Burke Road will reopen at 6PM today. Follow https://t.co/TdAVwR3OkG for future updates. pic.twitter.com/Tr2vQ97gRx— Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 6, 2019
