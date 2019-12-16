Lori Feagan announces campaign to run against Rep. Matt Shea in 2020

Lori Feagan

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nurse Practitioner Lori Feagan has announced her campaign to run against Representative Matt Shea.

Feagan made the announcement in a press release on Monday, running as the Democratic challenger for the 4th legislative district in the House of Representatives.

In her release and on her website, Feagan says she came to Eastern Washington almost 40 years ago to raise a family, earn an education and become a nurse. She attended Spokane Community College and Washington State University Spokane, receiving her Bachelor's and Master's degrees.

Over the course of her career, Feagan says she served vulnerable adults at Eastern State Hospital, worked as a Registered Nurse at Valley Hospital's ICU, worked in primary care as a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane Valley and volunteered for several programs.

She also says the state deserves an effective representative.

"Despite the divide we're seeing in politics right now, our residents of the 4th Legislative District share many of the same needs, hopes, and core values," said Feagan, "Quality of life for our community can't be achieved by giving in to extremism, fringe political ideology, or personal agendas."

Her comments allude to a Guardian report detailing Rep. Shea's manifesto on biblical warfare and his support for biblical-warfare training group Team Rugged.

RELATED: Report: Rep. Matt Shea supported group offering 'biblical warfare' training to young men

The next election for the Washington House of Representatives will be November 3, 2020.