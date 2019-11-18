News

Looking to give back? Adopt-A-Family this holiday season through the Salvation Army

By:

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 08:43 AM PST

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:43 AM PST

Looking to give back? Adopt-A-Family this holiday season through the Salvation Army

SPOKANE, Wash. - You can help make sure children in our community have something to look forward to this holiday season. 

The Salvation Army of Spokane has selected 120 local families who would otherwise struggle to provide gifts and holiday meals this year. 

The Salvation Army is looking for sponsors to receive wishlists and help provide for these families through the Adopt-A-Family program. The sponsor can choose the size of the family they support. Become a donor here. If you want more information about the program, call the Salvation Army at 509-590-3307.

If you don't have time to shop or the means to be a sponsor, you can still donate to the Adopt-A-Family program online or by making a check out to Salvation Army of Spokane. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS