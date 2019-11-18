Looking to give back? Adopt-A-Family this holiday season through the Salvation Army

SPOKANE, Wash. - You can help make sure children in our community have something to look forward to this holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Spokane has selected 120 local families who would otherwise struggle to provide gifts and holiday meals this year.

The Salvation Army is looking for sponsors to receive wishlists and help provide for these families through the Adopt-A-Family program. The sponsor can choose the size of the family they support. Become a donor here. If you want more information about the program, call the Salvation Army at 509-590-3307.

If you don't have time to shop or the means to be a sponsor, you can still donate to the Adopt-A-Family program online or by making a check out to Salvation Army of Spokane.