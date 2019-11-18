Looking to give back? Adopt-A-Family this holiday season through the Salvation Army
SPOKANE, Wash. - You can help make sure children in our community have something to look forward to this holiday season.
The Salvation Army of Spokane has selected 120 local families who would otherwise struggle to provide gifts and holiday meals this year.
The Salvation Army is looking for sponsors to receive wishlists and help provide for these families through the Adopt-A-Family program. The sponsor can choose the size of the family they support. Become a donor here. If you want more information about the program, call the Salvation Army at 509-590-3307.
If you don't have time to shop or the means to be a sponsor, you can still donate to the Adopt-A-Family program online or by making a check out to Salvation Army of Spokane.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Gonzaga men's basketball stays at no. 8 for another week
- Gonzaga women's basketball cracks AP Top 25
- One person killed, three deputies injured in Franklin County shooting
- 3.5-magnitude earthquake reported near Coulee City
- Looking to give back? Adopt-A-Family this holiday season through the Salvation Army
- 10 Seattle Children's ORs to be closed through January