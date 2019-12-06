Looking for a new best friend? More than 20 puppies looking for forever homes at Rescue4All

SPOKANE, Wash. - If your family is looking to add a furry addition to the team, Rescue4All is holding Puppy Palooza this Saturday afternoon. The organization has more than 20 dogs that are looking for a family.

Rescue4All has weeks-old litters of puppies of different breeds. They have eight Labrador/Hound/Boxer mix dogs, nine Husky/German Shepherd mix dogs, four Pitbull mix dogs, two Chihuahua mix dogs, and two German Shepherd mix dogs, and a few others.

4 News Now viewers might remember little baby Sol, a puppy Rescue4All helped when someone found him in a dumpster.

Because of help from the refuge, Sol is not so little anymore. As of early December, Sol weighs 65 pounds and is a happy, playful dog.

"He is now six-and-a-half months old, thriving he's huge. He is doing fantastic. He is a big fluffball, he is adopted. So he is not looking for his forever home, he already has it. But he is the poster child of why we do what we do," said Jamie McAtee, founder of Rescue4All.

Now, these weeks-old pups are hoping for the same outcome.

"All of these puppies are going to be very active dogs. So they are going to need a lot of socialization," McAtee said.

If you're looking for a lap dog, they might not be what you're looking for. But that is what Puppy Palooza is for, so you can meet them and see if they fit what your family is looking for.

"These guys are going to need homes that are committed to that exercise and to that lifestyle of creating a happy, healthy puppy," McAtee said.

While they want these dogs adopted and into their new homes, McAtee wants to make sure you're adopting for the right reasons.

"Pets are not gifts, especially with the holiday season coming up. I know that it is a fantastic idea, but you have to make sure that when you are bringing home a family pet, that everyone is on board, everyone understands the level of commitment that's needed," McAtee said.

Sol found his forever home, and he is living his best life because of people who care. Going from the dumpster dog, to a big, fluffy boy who loves chewing on everything.

Puppy Palooza is happening from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday at the Rescue4All refuge, 2427 W. Smythe Road in Spokane.

Rescue4All will not be doing any on-site adoptions, you'll still have to go through the online application process if you find a pup that you want to adopt. This is to make sure that the dogs go to the best homes possible. Puppy Palooza gives you the opportunity to find a new friend at the refuge, and see if you're ready to provide a great home for one of the pups.

To apply to adopt a Rescue4All dog, click HERE.