Longtime Spokane Symphony music director honored with sidewalk star

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 08:25 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 08:25 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony unveiled four new sidewalk stars Thursday that honor people who've made a major impact on the symphony. 

Spokane Symphony Music Director Echart Preu was one of those honorees. The recognition comes as he begins his 15th and final season with the Spokane Symphony. 

"I'm just happy to have played my role and my part in making this orchestra better and bigger and more interesting and approachable and more diverse. It's nice to be remembered so whenever I come back, I know I am still part of this organization, even though I will have left at that point," Preu said. 

Preu has been the symphony's music director since 2004. 

