Logan neighborhood on edge after armed home invasion

SPOKANE, Wash. - Those who live in the Logan neighborhood are on edge after one of their neighbors came face-to-face with a man threatening her with a knife in her home on the 300 block of East Nora Saturday night.

The victim was able to escape and Kenneth VanSant, the 51-year-old suspect, was arrested just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Even though VanSant is behind bars at the Spokane County Jail, neighbors are still second-guessing their safety.

Gonzaga senior Christine O'Connor is one of dozens of Zags who call the Logan neighborhood home.

"It's your home. You don't expect other people to try and take your stuff or to you know, come in," O'Connor said. "It was pretty scary."

Jessica Gardner is also a student at Gonzaga. She told KXLY4 she and her roommates saw flashing lights Saturday. Other neighbors said they heard screaming.

"We all kind of came out and tried to figure out what was happening," Gardner said. "We see a lot of people walking through the neighborhood and stuff and so, it's a little scary to think it's all happening so close."

The Spokane Police Department says violent home invasions like this are rare in Spokane.

"This kind of stranger violence at this level is something that we fortunately don't deal with a lot," said officer Nick Briggs.

Officer Briggs said the victim did everything right in the random home invasion.

"She yelled for help, she also, you know, kept her wits about her and tried to communicate with him," Briggs said. "[She] didn't do anything to make the situation worse and looked for an opportunity to get away and took it."

VanSant also got away, but police found him hiding three blocks away and arrested him. He was charged with first degree burglary and first degree robbery. VanSant is a convicted felon for a previous assault charge.