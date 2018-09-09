Logan neighborhood home invasion suspect arrested

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested late Saturday night after he allegedly invaded a home in Spokane's Logan neighborhood and stole property.

Spokane Police responded just after 10 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of E. Nora where they contacted a female victim who indicated a man had entered her home, threatened her with a knife, and stole some property.

A K-9 unit was brought to the scene, but was initially unsuccessful in locating the suspect. While officers continued to search for the suspect, they noticed signs that the victim's residence had been forcibly entered.

An hour later around 11 p.m., officers found Kenneth Vansant, 51, hiding a few blocks away from the victim's home. Her property was found in the immediate vicinity of Vansant, who was then identified as the suspect.

Vansant was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery - both class A felonies. He is a convicted felon due to a previous assault charge.