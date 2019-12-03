BREAKING NEWS

News

Log truck overturns on Highway 41 near Twin Lakes, causes widespread power outage

By:

Posted: Dec 03, 2019 11:05 AM PST

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 12:28 PM PST

Log truck overturns on Highway 41 near Twin Lakes, causes widespread power outage

TWINLOW, Idaho - Over 1,100 people are experiencing power outages after a log truck overturned on Highway 41 near Twin Lakes. 

The truck took down a power line in the area and is blocking both directions of the highway near Scarcello Road. 

Idaho State Police are on scene. Kootenai Electric Company is also responding to help restore power and said it could take up to 10 hours to fully repair. 

This is a developing story. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS