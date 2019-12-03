Log truck overturns on Highway 41 near Twin Lakes, causes widespread power outage

TWINLOW, Idaho - Over 1,100 people are experiencing power outages after a log truck overturned on Highway 41 near Twin Lakes.

The truck took down a power line in the area and is blocking both directions of the highway near Scarcello Road.

ISP is on scene of a property damage crash on Scarcello Rd. @ the SH41 intersection involving an overturned log truck. Scarcello is blocked in both directions for recovery of the vehicle & Kootenai Electric Company's restoration of power to the area. pic.twitter.com/07zuv1acMs — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) December 3, 2019

Idaho State Police are on scene. Kootenai Electric Company is also responding to help restore power and said it could take up to 10 hours to fully repair.

This is a developing story.