Local woman wins inaugural Miss Washington for America pageant

Keiran Reynolds, Miss Washington for America

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Keiran Reynolds, of Spokane, was crowned the first ever Miss Washington for America 2019 on June 15th in Olympia. Previously, Reynolds won the title of Miss Spokane for America in the fall.

Reynolds will be competing in the Miss for America Finals on August 23rd in Las Vegas, NV.

The Miss for America pageant "celebrates the accomplishments of the contemporary woman with a focus on community service" according to Reynolds. Any woman 18 and older who's unattached can participate in the pageant. That includes divorcees, widows and single women with children.

The national charity for the pageant is the Victoria Siegel Foundation's "Victoria's Voice", which spreads awareness about drug abuse. The Washington state chapter's charity is the Seattle Children's Hospital, and Reynolds platform is overcoming the stigma of mental illness.

Find more information about Miss Washington for America here.

