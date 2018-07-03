Local vet celebrates 105th birthday

SPOKANE, Wash. - A local man celebrated his 105th birthday Sunday.

Harvey Schluter, a WWII army veteran, cut hair for 45 years in Hillyard. He also fostered more than 125 children in Spokane with his wife Irma.

Those kids' lives were forever changed by the generosity of the couple.

“They are the most wonderful people that I know and I'm very blessed to be adopted by them,” said one of their daughters.

Harvey and Irma met in Spokane and celebrated their diamond anniversary last year for a total of 76 years.

Harvey is also a big fan of the Seattle Mariners.