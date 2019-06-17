Local VA hangs PRIDE flag in lobby

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPOKANE, Wash. - At the beginning of June, a PRIDE flag was posted inside the main entrance of the VA Medical Center as VA supports LGBT month.

"Because VA is mandated to honor and be inclusive of all Veterans, regardless of sex, age, or ethnicity, PRIDE is just one of several themes they recognize throughout the year," said Bret Bowers.

According to a press release from VA, thanks to Alaina Taylor, a USAF Veteran, received the VA Secretary's 7th annual Diversity and Inclusion Award for her efforts. Only a few awards are given annually.

So far, she is the only person to receive this award on the West Coast.

The PRIDE flag will be displayed through June.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.