Local salons fail to pass sanitation and safety inspections
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 100 nail salons in the state of Washington did not pass sanitation and safety inspections in the last year.
The salons are not required to inform the public, or publicly post their violations.
Violators receive a fine with instructions on how to fix the problems, and then can continue operating their business.
Three Spokane salons received violations, as did one in Spokane Valley, and one in Pullman.
You can find the full list of salons here.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Police investigate stabbing on Pullman's College Hill
- Spokane man loses control of motorcycle while trying to elude troopers
- Crews, K9s continue search for missing man in Shoshone county
- Volunteers step up during busy kitten season at Spokane Humane Society
- Domestic violence shooting suspect arrested
- His best shot: Spokane Guilds' School grad still defying the odds