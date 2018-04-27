Local salons fail to pass sanitation and safety inspections

SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 100 nail salons in the state of Washington did not pass sanitation and safety inspections in the last year.

The salons are not required to inform the public, or publicly post their violations.

Violators receive a fine with instructions on how to fix the problems, and then can continue operating their business.

Three Spokane salons received violations, as did one in Spokane Valley, and one in Pullman.

You can find the full list of salons here.

