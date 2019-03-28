Local sales taxes to raise in several Washington cities and counties

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Local sales taxes will be going up for consumers in several Washington cities and counties starting Monday, April 1.

The increases will help pay for services like transportation, public safety and more.

In Adams County, individuals can expect rates to increase three-tenths of one percent, settling at 8 percent in areas like Hatton, Lind, Ritzville, and Washtucna to accommodate criminal justice and public safety services.

For Anacortes, rates will jump to 8.7 percent; Kirkland, 10.1 percent; Tacoma, 10.2 percent; and Shoreline, 10.2 percent.

Cities in Snohomish County can expect rates to raise one-tenths of one percent, jumping to 9.2 percent in Arlington and Stanwood; 10.4 percent in Bothell, Brier, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, and Woodway; 9 percent in Darrington, Gold Bar, Granite Falls, Index, Lake Stevens, and Sultan; 9.8 percent in Everett; 10.5 percent in Lynnwood, Mill Creek, and Mukilteo; 9.3 percent in Marysville and Monroe; and 9.2 percent in the City of Snohomish.

In Spokane County, rates will raise one-tenth of one percent, settling at 9.1 percent in Airway Heights and 8.9 percent in Cheney, Liberty Lake, Medical Lake, Millwood, Spokane, and Spokane Valley.

Cities in Thurston County can expect rates to raise four-tenths of one percent to cover transportation services.

