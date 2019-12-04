Local non-profit aims to make every day Giving Tuesday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Local non-profit celebrates Giving Tuesday Local non-profit celebrates Giving Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a day that holds a lot of meaning for charitable organizations, also known as Giving Tuesday.

The movement started back in 2012 as a day to encourage people to do good, whether that's donating to a cause or just helping out a neighbor.

Giving Tuesday is a big day for donations, but when it comes to giving back, non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace said it's something they aim to do year-round.

"We build and provide beds for children who don't have a bed of their own, who are sleeping on floors, couches, and cushions," said Jan Spackman, Spokane Chapter President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

It's something many of us often don't realize or even think of.

"I was in shock that there are kids that don't have beds. It's something that we all take for granted," said Spackman.

Spackman also didn't realize it, until her friend introduced her to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. It inspired her to start her own chapter right here in Spokane.

"I thought, wow. You know, I've got the time, we've got the means, and we've got the space to do something like that," said Spackman.

Nationally, the organization has built nearly 26,000 beds. 250 of those beds have been built and delivered in Spokane, but they can't do it alone. The non-profit relies on donations and is run completely by volunteers.

"That's the kind of driving factor behind what we can or can't produce. It comes down to funds available," Spackman said.

It's that money that allows the organization to provide not just a bed frame, but everything else that goes along with it.

"The bed is fully equipped and ready to sleep in when we leave the house," said Spackman.

Although the labor may not always come easy, for Spackman, it's well worth it.

"It just makes you feel good about life in general and that there's still good in this world," she said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is always looking for extra volunteers. To find out how you can get involved, or if you need a bed, you can visit their Facebook page.