Washington gas prices 3rd highest in U.S., national average at 3.5 year high

Ferre Dollar/CNN

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gas prices continue to rise across the country, and the average price in Spokane is now more than $3 per gallon.

This weekend's survey of 187 Spokane gas stations done by GasBuddy showed an average price of $3.03/gallon. That's up a full $0.25 from one year ago today, and $0.22 more than the national average of $2.81.

"The national average is now at its highest point since November 2014, with average gas prices advancing in nearly every state," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to AAA, only 9 states have current averages above the $3 mark. Both Washington ($3.28 statewide average) and Idaho ($3.09 statewide average) are included.

Only Hawaii and California (both sitting at $3.61/gallon) currently have higher statewide averages than Washington. Alaska is next, with $3.25.

But, there might be some hope for summer drivers.

"The only good news? We're nearing a turning point in the U.S ... With refineries well positioned for the summer months, we look for some relief by mid-June," said DeHaan.

This summer is still expected to be one of the priciest at the pump in the last few years.

