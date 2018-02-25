UGM Student Impact Center aims to help Spokane's at risk youth

SPOKANE, Wash. - Driving along Sprague you may have noticed the new sign for Union Gospel Mission's Student Outreach Center.

"We are brand new so we are seeing about 10-15 children a week," said Ryan Brown, Youth Outreach Director at Union Gospel Mission.

The center, still in its infancy aims to help at-risk or homeless youth aged 13-19. For perspective Brown says a recent study found there are 3,000 homeless K-12 children in Spokane County.

There's an even greater need though for students who many not be experiencing homelessness, but that don't have a supportive home life.

"A lot of kids don't have a safe home, maybe its not a quiet place to do homework, maybe its chaotic, maybe their parents are involved in something they don't want to be involved," said Brown.

He says the Student Impact Center is designed to provide a home-like environment. A number of college student volunteers live on-site to provide homework help and be peers, and mentors. They can help the teens that come in to the center with homework, help teach them life skills like cooking or doing laundry, and be there for the teens.

"When you see a student who wants to drop out in 10th grade and pair them up with a second year college student, you start to inspire them in that direction," he said.

But it all starts with the basics at the center.

Teens that come in are able to use a computer lab, take a shower, grab a snack and get homework help. They are also given access to the center's clothing room.

The center is open 3-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesdays and Friday's and each night concludes with a family dinner.

"We talk about their day, their highs and low, how they are doing," said Brown. "A lot of teens just need someone else to talk to."

It's a program that means a lot to Brown. Back in the 1990's, UGM helped turn his life around.

"By the time I was 12 I was using drugs, by the time I was 26 I had three kids that didn't know me and I was a full blow meth addict," he said.

He went to the shelter looking for help and now he's full circle, giving back.

"If you know kids that are under-resourced, or kids that are homeless, send them our way," he said.

For more information click here.