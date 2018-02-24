Turning hardship into songs of hope

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - When he looks back on his life so far, Warren Frysinger remembers one thing more than others.

“It's a real rush, I mean I had some really good times playing. My best memories were playing music,” he said.

Frysinger is from Spokane Valley. He's an avid mountain bike rider and a regular patron of Forza Coffee Co. on Sullivan but, firstly, he's a musician.

“Ever since I was a little kid I always wanted to be a professional musician or at least I always associated myself with being a musician. That's how I’ve always thought of myself.

It remains the way Frysinger defines himself, though the last ten years of dialysis treatments for end stage kidney failure threatened to take that away.

“The first few years, it was tough to adjust. I had a really difficult time. You're basically being kept alive by a machine,” he said.

For that purpose- he's grateful for dialysis. But for a musician who has always dreamt of touring, a life that relies on a machine offers little freedom.

“I mean there was times I thought... I mean it was so black I just thought there was just-- I was done,” he said.

Frysinger's music career began with the drums. But, a few years after he began dialysis, a friend gave him a guitar as a gift. He began writing songs, based on the way he felt, as therapy.

“Music is very personal to me and it's really an expression of fully who I am,” he said.

He has a completed CD of songs, some happy, some sad, that showcase his talents as a musician and his emotions as a patient.

“I've never been more satisfied as a musician than I am now,” he said.

He plays sets at Forza at least once a month, to keep himself in practice. Frysinger admits that touring is a long-shot dream- but he's not ready to give up just yet.

“I just have a gut feeling that if I just hang in there, you know,” he said. I've made some mistakes in my life but, you know, by the grace of God, you know, I have a good life,” he said.



