Driver in Liberty Lake crash dies, police believe alcohol involved

Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876 A truck ended up on top of a roundabout in Liberty Lake.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The driver in an early morning crash has passed away, according to the Liberty Lake Police Department.

Officers and firefighters responded to the crash at Harvest Parkway and Mission in Liberty Lake just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The truck drove on top of the roundabout and the driver had to be extricated. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center where he died at 5:03 a.m.

Police said speed and alcohol were the cause of the crash. The driver was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The driver has not yet been identified.

