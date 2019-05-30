The Mango Tree brings Indian cuisine to downtown Spokane

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're a fan of Indian cuisine, or want to give it a try, a new restaurant in downtown Spokane is one place to consider.

The Mango Tree Indian Kitchen + Tap House is now open on Main Avenue. The Mango Tree took over the building that was the long-time home of The Hills Restaurant. Its menu items curry bowls, mango chicken, and chicken malai sandwiches.

Lunch specials are also available every Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for $13. This is the restaurants second Inland Northwest location; one has been open in Coeur d'Alene since last summer.

