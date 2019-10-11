Deputies involved in Newman Lake in-custody death identified
NEWMAN LAKE - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has identified three deputies involved in a recent in-custody death.
On October 5, Deputies Phil Pfeifer, Veronica Van Patten and Travis West responded to a home on N. Canal Road to reports of a man acting out of control, screaming and breaking items in the home.
The caller said the man was in the basement and high on an unknown drug.
The deputies found the man barricaded in the basement. They deployed a taser, which was effective, but deputies still had to restrain the man due to his large stature.
Deputies placed the man in handcuffs. Shortly after, he stopped breathing and became unresponsive. The Sheriff's Office said CPR was provided and medics were called to assist, but the man died at the scene.
All three deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation by the Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner has not yet identified the man who died.
