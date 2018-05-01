ACLU plans May Day March in Spokane Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's May 1st, and cities around the country are gearing up for May Day protests.

May Day is also known as Workers' Rights Day, and has come to be infamous for spirited rallies -- and sometimes their clashes with counter protestors -- around the globe.

Here in Spokane, The ACLU of Washington has organized a 'Know Your Rights' rally for Tuesday.

The ACLU says "it has never been more important to stand with immigrants and demand our government respect the rights of all people." The goal of the march is to "carry messages of solidarity and support for our immigrant family, friends and neighbors."

The Spokane march will be at the Riverfront Park Clocktower from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Organizers are encouraging supporters to come with signs. You can RSVP to the event here.