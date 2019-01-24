Spokane Valley state lawmakers reintroduce bill to split Washington state

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Spokane Valley state representatives are asking their colleagues in Olympia to once again consider the creation of a 51st state.

Representatives Matt Shea (R-Spokane Valley) and Bob McCaslin (R- Spokane Valley) have submitted House Bill 1509 , an act "relating to establishing the new state of Liberty." The two lawmakers have submitted similar proposals before. Here's our coverage from 2016 .

According to the bill's text, Liberty's western edge would follow "the crest of the Cascade mountains and the western borders of Okanogan, Chelan, Kittitas, Yakima, and Klickitat counties." The eastern, northern and southern boundaries would be the current state lines.

The proposal details the transition elements necessary if the new state were to be created as well as the apportionment of government representation.

Other plans for Liberty State can be found on its website . The state bird would be the osprey and a poll is currently underway to collect input for a state animal. The site says a draft of a state constitution is in the works.

If the proposal were to pass in Olympia, the United States Congress would also need to approve the new state in accordance to Article IV, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution which reads, in part:

"New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or Parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress."

