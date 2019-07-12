Spokane Valley mayor says city wants to be part of homeless shelter discussion

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane City Council unanimously approved a $1.8 million dollar purchasing agreement last week to turn the former Grocery Outlet building on Sprague into a homeless shelter.

City officials say the facility would expand homeless outreach beyond the downtown core and make services available to areas and groups that might not always be able to access them.

But Rod Higgins, the mayor of Spokane Valley, says he knows it's Spokane's decision, as the property falls just outside of Spokane Valley city limits. But he says his city wants to be a part of the discussion about how the shelter will be funded and operated.

“We discussed this thoroughly and we felt a strong need to be at the discussion table we needed a seat there,”

He says the council plans to write a letter to the city of Spokane to ask that they be included.

We reached out to the city of spokane to find out funds were going to be directed for this- but haven't heard back.

The purchase of the property is not final yet. The plan approved by the council last week includes $50,000 dollars for inspections before the deal is completed.

