Spokane man loses control of motorcycle while trying to elude troopers

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 11:03 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 11:08 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man driving a motorcycle was injured around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night when he tried to elude troopers with Washington State Patrol.

50-year-old John Pennington, from Spokane, was taken to the hospital after he lost control of his motorcycle near 3rd and Cedar in downtown Spokane. 

WSP did not release why they were attempting to contact Pennington, and said it's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved. Pennington was wearing a helmet at the time. 

He's now charged with Felony Eluding. 

