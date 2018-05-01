Local News

SPD K9 Ciro catches wanted man

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers and K9 Ciro caught a wanted man overnight Sunday into Monday. 

The man, whose identity has not been released, had run from Washington State Patrol Troopers near 2nd and Arthur. 

SPD set up a perimeter and K9 Ciro was able to track the suspect down and find him hiding under a box trailer. 

The suspect then gave up, was turned over to WSP, and booked into jail. 

The Spokane Police Department K9 Unit posted "Great teamwork by both departments!" on Facebook Monday morning. 

 

 

