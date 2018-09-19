South Hill neighbors concerned about speeding drivers diverted from traffic

SPOKANE, Wash. - Some who live on the South Hill are worried a tragic accident could happen due to drivers speeding on their residential streets.

Neighbors say drivers are being diverted onto their residential streets between 14th and 29th because of the construction on High Drive. They say those drivers aren't following the speed limit or the rules of the road when it comes to unmarked intersections.

"The speed limit is 25. But, that's not what most people are doing. Most people are doing at least 30 through the intersection," said Kathy Collins, a concerned neighbor who posted about the issue in the Next Door app.

Collins lives near Jefferson and 21st. She says she wants to see more done by the city to get people to slow down in her neighborhood.

"I would love to see some yield signs, or some slow signs or something to help our own neighborhood. People are very, very concerned," she said.

The city says over the summer it has taken steps to mitigate speeding drivers. It says it has posted speed readers and put emphasis patrols in the area. But, this late in the game, it says there is now a responsibility that falls on drivers.

"What we do ask is that people who drive through those neighborhoods to just slow down. I mean, there's a lot of personal responsibility here. Just because you can't take your normal route, doesn't mean the route that you're taking is a higher speed road," said Marlene Feist, city spokeswoman for the public works department.

Construction on High Drive is expected to wrap up in the next couple of weeks, according to the city. But, neighbors still worry that could be enough time for tragedy to strike.

"If a kid was hurt or killed because somebody was coming off 29th and speeding down Madison in the morning... Ugh, you know?" Collins said.

The city says it has received 25 complaints about speeding in the area since the High Drive project began. That number has dwindled greatly though. Only one of those complaints was filed in September.