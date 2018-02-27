Second trial begins for former officer accused of rape

SPOKANE, Wash. - The former Spokane police sergeant accused of rape was back in court Monday as a retrial got underway.

Lawyers are ready to present their cases, eight months after a mistrial was declared for second degree rape charges brought against Gordon Ennis.

Ennis is accused of fondling a female officer at a house party. In June, a judge declared a mistrial when a juror read a news story about the case that the defense believed was biased against them.

Prosecutors presented opening arguments that lasted nearly 20 minutes Monday in court. The defense chose to withhold opening statements.

Ennis is accused of raping the victim at a house party in October 2015. The party was held at fellow officer Doug Strosahl's home. Monday, Strohsal's now wife was called to the stand to testify.

Heather Strosahl said that she planned the party, which included some of her coworkers as well as members of the police department where her husband works. She said she did not know that Ennis and the victim knew each other until the party. The state said Ennis and the victim had a good working relationship, but there was never any romantic involvement.

"She liked him a lot. He was a laid back sergeant who was squared away. He seemed to be good with officers. A nice guy," said Kyle Treece, a lawyer with the state.

At the party, the victim says she had too much to drink and passed out. Strosahl testified she had to help the victim in the bathroom while she was sick. She says she then helped the victim get changed and into a guest bedroom.

It was around 2:30 a.m. that Strosahl said the victim came out of the guest room and Strosahl asked Ennis to help get the woman to bed. The victim says she then woke up with Ennis' hand down her pants.

"She does not know how long it was going on. She believes that due to the soreness afterwords, that it was either very aggressive or going on for a very long period of time," Treece said during opening statements.

The woman reported the alleged rape the next day. The state says a rape kit was performed, and a male's DNA was found, but couldn't definitely determine who the DNA belonged to.

The state says investigators got a warrant to collect DNA from Ennis, but prosecutors say Ennis was tipped off about the warrant, giving him time to clip his fingernails so short that no DNA could be collected from them.

That tip allegedly came from police sergeant John Gately. Gately went to trial in 2016, but a jury was deadlocked, leading to the acquittal of an obstruction charge.

Investigators did collect DNA from Ennis' vehicle, and found the victim's DNA on the seatbelt.

The trial is expected to last several weeks, with multiple witnesses who attended the party. The defense has previously said it does not plan to call Ennis to testify.