Police use woman's stolen iPhone to track down home invasion suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who broke into a Logan Neighborhood home over the weekend was caught thanks to the phone he stole from his victim.

Court documents are shedding new light on the terrifying ordeal one young woman faced when that man broke into her East Nora home on Saturday night.

The home is near the 300 block of E Nora. Police say when they arrived, they found the back door had been broken into by force.

Court documents say 51-year-old Kenneth Vansant entered the woman's home, then came into her bedroom. He pulled out a knife and started demanding money.

The crime happened in the Logan Neighborhood, which is popular for Gonzaga students. As neighbors are learning new details about the crime, it has them on edge.

"It's a little freaky to think that it's all happening so close to us," said Jessica Gardner who lives nearby.

"It's your home. You don't expect other people to try and take your stuff or to you know, come in... Yeah, so it was pretty scary," said Christine O'Connor, another neighbor.

Court documents say Vansant demanded the girl give him money or he would cut her. At one point he also demanded she take off her clothes. He also managed to take the woman's iPhone.

Documents say the woman refused to take off her clothes, but told the man they could get money if they went to an ATM. That's when she managed to take off running and scream for help.

When police arrived, a friend of the victim logged into the woman's Apple account. Police were then able to use that to track the stolen iPhone to a nearby alley. That's where police also say they found Vansant hiding ina window well. Court documents say the victim was able to identify Vansant as the man who attacked her.

Students who live in the neighborhood says this has them taking extra precautions to stay safe.

"I sometimes sleep with my window open now, it's kind of made me second guess doing that and made me take a couple more steps to ensure my safety," said Andrea Popa, a Junior at GU.

Police say if you ever find yourself in a similar situation, use this as an example of what to do right.

"She did everything that she... everything right. She yelled for help, she also, you know, kept her wits about her. and tried to communicate with him. Didn't do anything to make the situation worse and looked for an opportunity to get away and took it," said Officer Nick Briggs with the Spokane Police Department.

Court documents say Vansant stole more than that young woman's phone. She told police she never wanted to enter her own home again.

Vansant appeared in court Monday, where a judge agreed to double his bond to $200,000.

Police say while this is a scary situation, it's not common.

"This is very rare for the city of Spokane. This kind of stranger violence at this level is something that we fortunately don't deal with a lot," Briggs said.