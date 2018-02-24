One killed, two injured in head-on crash near Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man was killed, and two other people injured in a head-on collision near Deer Park Friday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 24-year old Carrice Wheeler was driving southbound on Highway 395 when she lost control of her car and swerved into wrong way traffic, hitting another car head on at milepost 178.

The driver of the other car, 52-year-old James Russell Brown died at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Brown's passenger and Wheeler were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Wheeler's passenger was not injured.

WSP says Wheeler was driving too fast for conditions, and that charges are pending.