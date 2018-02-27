BREAKING NEWS

UPDATE: I-90 reopens after crash near Ellensburg

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 06:33 AM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 01:35 PM PST

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: I-90 is now back open.

UPDATE: (9:45 a.m.) WB I-90 remains closed, but WSP is working to clear the semi that crashed and reopen the road. 

 

 

 

Westbound I-90 is fully blocked at milepost 106 near Ellensburg. Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore reports it will be closed for several hours for a collision involving a semi truck.

Both Washington State Patrol and Washington Department of Transportation officials are on the scene. 

 

 

If you're headed across the state this morning, be sure to check conditions before you go. You can find updates here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

