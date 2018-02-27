UPDATE: I-90 reopens after crash near Ellensburg Photo via @wspd6pio [ + - ]

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: I-90 is now back open.

UPDATE: (9:45 a.m.) WB I-90 remains closed, but WSP is working to clear the semi that crashed and reopen the road.

WB I-90 remains closed in Ellensburg HOWEVER we are now clearing those stuck between closure points. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/uY2wUr526y — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 27, 2018

Westbound I-90 is fully blocked at milepost 106 near Ellensburg. Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore reports it will be closed for several hours for a collision involving a semi truck.

Both Washington State Patrol and Washington Department of Transportation officials are on the scene.

#UPDATE I am en route the WB I-90 Cle Elum collision. THIS WILL BE AN EXTENDED CLOSURE. @wastatepatrol & @wsdot working hard to get cleared, but damage is extensive. Multiple sections of guardrail will need to be replaced. pic.twitter.com/fYbIPlAuKV — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 27, 2018

If you're headed across the state this morning, be sure to check conditions before you go. You can find updates here .

#UPDATE WB I-90 Cle Elum Collision Hwy CLOSED at Ellensburg. Per @wsdot several hr closure. Multiple sections of guardrail & semi blocking pic.twitter.com/f5pHkih9ct — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 27, 2018