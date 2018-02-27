UPDATE: I-90 reopens after crash near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: I-90 is now back open.
UPDATE: (9:45 a.m.) WB I-90 remains closed, but WSP is working to clear the semi that crashed and reopen the road.
Westbound I-90 is fully blocked at milepost 106 near Ellensburg. Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore reports it will be closed for several hours for a collision involving a semi truck.
Both Washington State Patrol and Washington Department of Transportation officials are on the scene.
If you're headed across the state this morning, be sure to check conditions before you go. You can find updates here.
