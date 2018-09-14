WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily Game
7-7-7
(seven, seven, seven)
Keno
08-11-21-25-26-28-30-33-34-39-43-51-53-54-57-63-66-69-75-77
(eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-seven)
Match 4
02-04-05-21
(two, four, five, twenty-one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $147 million
Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
