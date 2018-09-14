Northwest

WA Lottery

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 10:45 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 10:45 PM PDT

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

7-7-7

(seven, seven, seven)

Keno

08-11-21-25-26-28-30-33-34-39-43-51-53-54-57-63-66-69-75-77

(eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-seven)

Match 4

02-04-05-21

(two, four, five, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $227 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $147 million

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS