WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily Game
9-8-6
(nine, eight, six)
Hit 5
02-11-15-16-32
(two, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
05-06-12-22-23-29-38-41-44-55-56-58-60-62-64-69-73-76-79-80
(five, six, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)
Lotto
01-07-09-23-31-46
(one, seven, nine, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million
Match 4
10-17-22-24
(ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $207 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $132 million
