WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
02-07-25-35-44, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(two, seven, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-four; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
