WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily Game
7-4-7
(seven, four, seven)
Keno
04-09-11-12-14-16-20-24-31-37-40-41-44-45-46-54-63-68-70-75
(four, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-five)
Match 4
01-12-17-19
(one, twelve, seventeen, nineteen)
Mega Millions
04-14-22-43-58, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(four, fourteen, twenty-two, forty-three, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $57 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $750 million
