WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily Game
5-2-6
(five, two, six)
Hit 5
05-06-08-15-22
(five, six, eight, fifteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Keno
02-04-08-23-26-28-29-34-37-39-43-45-46-49-58-65-66-67-71-76
(two, four, eight, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-six)
Lotto
18-24-25-38-44-49
(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million
Match 4
03-05-07-18
(three, five, seven, eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $303 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $193 million
