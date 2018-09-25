Northwest

WA Lottery

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 10:12 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 10:12 PM PDT

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

5-2-6

(five, two, six)

Hit 5

05-06-08-15-22

(five, six, eight, fifteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Keno

02-04-08-23-26-28-29-34-37-39-43-45-46-49-58-65-66-67-71-76

(two, four, eight, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-six)

Lotto

18-24-25-38-44-49

(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million

Match 4

03-05-07-18

(three, five, seven, eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $303 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $193 million

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS