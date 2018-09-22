Northwest

WA Lottery

By:

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 08:19 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 08:19 PM PDT

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

01-02-11-52-64, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(one, two, eleven, fifty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $178 million

