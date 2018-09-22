WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
Mega Millions
01-02-11-52-64, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(one, two, eleven, fifty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $178 million
