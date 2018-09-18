WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily Game
1-4-3
(one, four, three)
Hit 5
04-10-15-34-37
(four, ten, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
Keno
01-02-07-16-17-18-19-21-24-28-29-31-32-41-50-55-57-58-61-64
(one, two, seven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-four)
Lotto
04-26-33-42-46-47
(four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
Match 4
04-09-14-19
(four, nine, fourteen, nineteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $252 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
