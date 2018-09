Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

MONROE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a BNSF train struck and killed a teenager in Monroe.

BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas says it happened at about 4 p.m. Friday. The train was hauling shipping containers from Seattle to Chicago.

The company and Monroe police are investigating. The victim's identity has not been released.

Melonas says it's the 16th time this year a train has killed someone in Washington this year.