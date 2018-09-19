State marksman kills wolf from pack in northwest Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A marksman with Washington state has shot and killed a young member of a wolf pack that was targeted because it attacked cattle in northeast Washington.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday that a wolf from the so-called Old Profanity Territory was shot from a helicopter Sunday.
Agency director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one or more wolves last week after state officials documented several cattle attacks in Ferry County this month.
The Center for Biological Diversity tried unsuccessfully to block the hunt, saying that killing wolves ignores science and goes against the wishes of many in the state.
Wolves are listed as an endangered species throughout Washington, but a management plan allows the state to kill wolves if officials confirm a certain number of livestock attacks within a specific time period.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- South Hill neighbors concerned about speeding drivers diverted from traffic
- Ferraro's to hold fundraiser for family member's kidney transplant on Wednesday
- Community mural on North Monroe vandalized just days after painting
- Gesser accuser responds to his resignation from WSU
- Spokane Police looking for missing 12-year-old
- Spokane veterans packing up to head to North Carolina to aid in Hurricane Florence recovery