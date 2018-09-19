State marksman kills wolf from pack in northwest Washington

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A marksman with Washington state has shot and killed a young member of a wolf pack that was targeted because it attacked cattle in northeast Washington.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday that a wolf from the so-called Old Profanity Territory was shot from a helicopter Sunday.

Agency director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one or more wolves last week after state officials documented several cattle attacks in Ferry County this month.

The Center for Biological Diversity tried unsuccessfully to block the hunt, saying that killing wolves ignores science and goes against the wishes of many in the state.

Wolves are listed as an endangered species throughout Washington, but a management plan allows the state to kill wolves if officials confirm a certain number of livestock attacks within a specific time period.

