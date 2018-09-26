Seattle arsonist who set deadly fire scheduled for release
SEATTLE (AP) - Officials say a man who set fire to a Seattle warehouse killing four firefighters in 1995 is scheduled to be released from prison Thursday.
KCPQ-TV reports Martin Pang will leave the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla after serving about 20 years in his 35-year sentence.
Pang was convicted of four counts of manslaughter after setting a fire in his parents' Chinatown International District warehouse in January 1995.
Lt. Walter Kilgore, Lt. Gregory Shoemaker and firefighters Randall Terlicker and James Brown died when the floor inside the frozen-food warehouse collapsed.
Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins says in a statement that the four fighters' families and colleagues have spent "23 years healing from this tragedy," noting Pang's release "brings back painful memories."
___
Information from: KCPQ-TV, http://q13fox.com/
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Man charged with child rape threatened 11-year-old victim, police say
- Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game defends decision to euthanize cougar
- New four-wheeled attraction at Spokane Riverfront Park
- Court docs: Arson suspect said "I'll burn the whole place down"
- Spokane Police want to use drones for investigations & searches
- Coeur d'Alene cougar euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game