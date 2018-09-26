Northwest

Seattle arsonist who set deadly fire scheduled for release

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 10:48 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 10:48 PM PDT

SEATTLE (AP) - Officials say a man who set fire to a Seattle warehouse killing four firefighters in 1995 is scheduled to be released from prison Thursday.

KCPQ-TV reports Martin Pang will leave the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla after serving about 20 years in his 35-year sentence.

Pang was convicted of four counts of manslaughter after setting a fire in his parents' Chinatown International District warehouse in January 1995.

Lt. Walter Kilgore, Lt. Gregory Shoemaker and firefighters Randall Terlicker and James Brown died when the floor inside the frozen-food warehouse collapsed.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins says in a statement that the four fighters' families and colleagues have spent "23 years healing from this tragedy," noting Pang's release "brings back painful memories."

