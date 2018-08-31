Northwest

President Trump approves Montana flood disaster declaration

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 09:28 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 09:28 PM PDT

HELENA, Mont. - President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for flooding this spring in parts of Montana.

The action on Thursday makes federal aid available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis to Blaine, Hill, Liberty, Pondera, Toole and Valley counties.

Flooding last April and May mainly from snowmelt runoff sent some rivers to their highest levels in a century, causing infrastructure damage in those areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS