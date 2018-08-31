President Trump approves Montana flood disaster declaration
HELENA, Mont. - President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for flooding this spring in parts of Montana.
The action on Thursday makes federal aid available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis to Blaine, Hill, Liberty, Pondera, Toole and Valley counties.
Flooding last April and May mainly from snowmelt runoff sent some rivers to their highest levels in a century, causing infrastructure damage in those areas.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
