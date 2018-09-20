Bezos family gives $3 million for UW early learning research

SEATTLE (AP) - The Bezos family has gifted the University of Washington with $3 million to endow a new professorship for early learning research.

The news comes a week after the world's richest man, Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos, announced his first major philanthropy project will focus on funding high-quality preschools in low-income neighborhoods.

The Seattle Times reports the new College of Education professorship is funded by the Bezos Family Foundation, run by Bezos' parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos and a longtime supporter of early education.

Jeff Bezos is on the nonprofit foundation's board of directors.

The newly endowed Gail Joseph, an associated professor, said she met Jackie Bezos years ago about her vision for "an early learning nation."

Jackie Bezos hailed Joseph as an innovator infusing new research and findings into practice.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com