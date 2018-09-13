Two killed in Clark Fork car crash

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

CLARK FORK, Idaho - Two people are dead following a crash in Clark Fork Idaho. Idaho State Police says the crash happed around 4:55 p.m. in the 500 block of Spring Creek Road.

Troopers say Vicki S. Dettwiler-Hunter, 39, of Clark Fork, was driving a Nissan Sentra northbound when she crossed the center line and hit a truck head on.

Dettewiler-Hunter and passenger, Jamy L. McCoy, 57, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, were not wearing seat belts and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the three juveniles in the back of the Sentra were wearing seat belts. The driver of the other vehicle was also wearing a seatbelt. Their conditions are unknown at this time.