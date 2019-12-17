North Idaho

Post Falls Police looking for man accused of rape, sexual battery of a child

POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department is looking for a man accused of rape, sexual battery of a minor child and lewd conduct with a minor child. 

Authorities have secured an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Aaron T. Cain. 

According to a post from the department, police are actively attempting to locate and apprehend Cain. He is known to frequent Post Falls and Airway Heights. 

Anyone who knows information about Cain's whereabouts is asked to call police at 208-773-3517 or your local law enforcement. 

