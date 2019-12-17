Post Falls Police looking for man accused of rape, sexual battery of a child
POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department is looking for a man accused of rape, sexual battery of a minor child and lewd conduct with a minor child.
Authorities have secured an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Aaron T. Cain.
According to a post from the department, police are actively attempting to locate and apprehend Cain. He is known to frequent Post Falls and Airway Heights.
Anyone who knows information about Cain's whereabouts is asked to call police at 208-773-3517 or your local law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Coeur d'Alene and Spokane Police increasing patrols to catch package thieves
Creative Commons
Next Story
Three people found dead inside Great Falls casino, suspect killed by police
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Non-profit that helps teens could close by February due to $500K budget gap
- 'Nobody is Above the Law': Spokane protesters participate in nationwide impeachment rally
- 'At that point, my world just crumbled': Local woman reaches out to SNAP for help
- Spokane County sees increase in cases of whooping cough, SPS warns parents
- Coeur d'Alene and Spokane Police increasing patrols to catch package thieves
- Here are the four new Washington laws to take effect in 2020