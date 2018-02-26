No one hurt when train collides with car in North Idaho
NAPLES, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a car became stuck in the snow at a railroad crossing in Naples, and could not move when a train came around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Although everyone is okay, the situation is a great reminder to use extreme caution when you're near railroad tracks.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Arbor Crest wins business award
- Boaters urged to get safety training before the season begins
- Vigil marks one year since Spokane child's tragic death
- SCRAPS offers weekly vaccination and microchip clinic
- Metallica to stop in Spokane on world tour
- Idaho House panel spikes health care alternative plan