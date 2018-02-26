No one hurt when train collides with car in North Idaho

Photo via Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) on Twitter.

NAPLES, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a car became stuck in the snow at a railroad crossing in Naples, and could not move when a train came around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Ouch! Luckily no one was hurt in this car vs train crash last night in Naples Idaho. The train ALWAYS wins BTW so stop look & listen! pic.twitter.com/UENmNwuCWm — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) February 26, 2018

Although everyone is okay, the situation is a great reminder to use extreme caution when you're near railroad tracks.