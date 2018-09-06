New weight limit on bridge to rural area has Stevens County neighbors worried about winter

Several families who live in households on the east side of the Little Pend Oreille Lakes say they feel trapped by a weight limit posted on the only access bridge to their rural neighborhood.

Neighbors say signs appeared in early summer, declaring the bridge, which travels over Sherry Lake, could only support vehicles six tons or less. Gabriele Belden lives on Pend Oreille Lake Road and worries hwo she will keep the power on this winter.

"We are trapped, there's no discussion. We can get cars across, but how much propane can I get in my car?" said Belden.

Propane isn't the only issue they're worried about. The roads are also a big concern.

"Snow plows, not a chance. Like I said, propane trucks, not a chance. Anything else that's needed, forget it, it's just not feasible," Belden said.

Chuck Wilson is a contractor who has several projects on the east side of the lakes. He also lives in the area for part of the year. He says the weight limit is hurting important projects.

"It's stopped several fairly large construction projects that need concrete on this side of the bridge," said Wilson.

Neighbors want to know what's being done to fix the problem, but say they haven't been able to get answers.

"They really haven't done anything that any of us are aware of to address that bridge problem and how it's going to be resolved" Wilson said.

Stevens County Public Works says it's waiting on an engineering report. The report is Expected to be done next week and the county says it will help them decide what to do moving forward.

The county also says that it will not let anyone go without services like snow plows, even promising to hire a third-party to get a plow across the bridge if needed. But, after months of waiting, Belden says she needs to see some action to believe it.

"We just don't trust anymore," she said.