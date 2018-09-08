Moses Lake girl's fundraiser nets $20k for new police K9

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - For 9-year-old Kenna Morrison, the recipe for success is simple.

"Glue, cocoa butter-which is lotion- and Borax," she said.

The end result: 'Slime by Kenna," a homemade goo that Morrison sells at the farmer's market in Moses Lake.

Morrison said she wanted to donate some of the money she'd earned and, on suggestion from her mother, the self-described dog-lover chose to give to the Moses Lake Police Department so they could buy a new K9.

Police patrol dogs are not cheap. Moses Lake Chief Kevin Fuhr says one will put the department out at least $20,000- half of that for the dog, and half for the training.

Morrison's most recent sales netted her $1,000 and she said market-goers chipped in another $2,600 in donations.

But she wasn't done raising money just yet.

"I went around asking businesses to match what I made Saturday," Morrison said.

"63 businesses in the community, [she] asked them to match her $500 donation and we ended up with over $20,000 in donations from a 9-year-old-girl," Fuhr said.

$20,275, to be exact- enough for MLPD to buy add a second K9 to its team.

Morrison and her family presented a check to MLPD on Thursday. Fuhr told Morrison that when they get the new dog, she'll be able to help with it.

She said she doesn't think they'll let her name it but, if she could, she'd go with 'Bob.'