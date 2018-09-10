Logan Neighborhood home invasion suspect to appear in court

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of breaking into a Logan Neighborhood home and threatening a woman inside with a knife will appear in court Monday.

Kenneth VanSant, 51, is accused of breaking into a home in the 300 block of E Nora Saturday night, threatening a woman inside with a knife, and stealing things from the home.

Spokane Police say the woman was able to get away and call 911. VanSant was arrested just after 10 p.m.

The Logan Neighborhood is a popular place to live for students of Gonzaga University. Students who spoke to KXLY say they are on edge after the crime this weekend.