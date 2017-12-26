Local baby gains national attention for 'Elf on the Shelf' photos

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It only took a homemade costume, camera, and some creativity to transform 6-month-old Charlie Burke into a real life elf on the shelf.

Clay and Kaley Burke didn't expect the photos of their son to go viral, but they have been shared around the country.

From decorating the Christmas tree, to catching up on office work - it was a busy and sometimes messy 12 days of Christmas.

"We just kind of Googled different elf on the shelf pictures and within an hour, we had our 12 favorites, and we just went for it and they all worked out great," said Kaley Burke, Charlie's mom.

The photo shoot has now become a Burke family tradition.

"Get ready for all the major holidays," Clay and Kaley said. "We need to step up our game next year."